Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty’s Horror Film Maintains Moviegoers’ Interests, Mints Rs 5 Crore So Far – Check Analysis

Bramayugam Box Office Collection: The Malayalam film Bramayugam, which stars Mammootty opened in theatres on February 15, 2024. Rahul Sadasivan's horror film brought in a sizable sum of money within two days of its premiere.

Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty’s ‘Bramayugam‘ hit the big screens on February 15, 2024. The spine-tingling horror film made Rs 3.1 crore its first weekend at the box office. The film had a big first day of box office attendance and continued to do well even on its second day. At now, industry tracker Sacnilk reports that the film’s box office collection stands at Rs 5.6 crore. On its second day at the box office, Bramayugam brought in Rs 2.5 crore, having opened with Rs 3.1 crore. With 72.65 percent occupancy during the night screenings, the Malayalam film received the highest turnout. After that, 51 percent of seats were occupied for evening performances, and 36.83 and 26.92 percent of seats were occupied for afternoon and morning acts, respectively.

Mollywood Releases in 2024 And Their Box Office Collections

Abraham Ozler (11th Jan): Rs 21 crore

Malaikottai Vaaliban (25th Jan): Rs 14 crore

Premalu (9th Feb): Rs 12.59 crore

Anweshippin Kandethum (9th Feb): Rs 7 crore

Compared to Mammootty’s latest release, the highly regarded movie Kaathal – The Core, Bramayugam is performing far better. For the unversed, Kaathal made Rs 1.25 crore in revenue on its second day. With Sidharth Bharathan and other well-known actors Arjun Ashokan in prominent parts, the film has received positive reviews from critics since its premiere, which could help its box office receipts this weekend. The fact that Bramayugam has only been made available in Malayalam is notable.

Mammootty explained why the film was shot in black and white during a press conference in the United Arab Emirates. Citing the 2011 Oscar-winning movie ‘The Artist’ as an instance, he said, “It unfolds in a period prior to cinema’s invention. The new generation may not have experienced black and white to the same extent in films, and this film is apt for such experimentation. I am not saying we don’t have black and white films anymore.”

The first weekend of release will serve as a test for the film to see if the hype continues until the first Monday after its release. Bramayugam‘s buzz is further fueled by filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan’s black-and-white period terror. The movie is in position for an exciting and successful run at the box office as long as it keeps winning over audiences and gathering steam. Positive word-of-mouth and Bramayugam‘s ability to hold viewers’ attention suggest a long and prosperous career in the film industry. The stats paint a vivid picture of Bramayugam‘s success, and fans can’t wait to see how this epic movie drama plays out in the days to come.

