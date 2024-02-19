Home

'Bramayugam' has now brought in a net total of Rs 12.80 crore in India throughout its four-day run. The horror film starring Mammootty, is creeping up on Rs 15 crore net in India, based on early trade data.

Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 4: The thrilling horror-thriller Bramayugam, the most current Malayalam film directed by Rahul Sadasivan, debuted to great reviews in cinemas. The movie has already earned Rs 12 crore in the first four days of its release and is on track to break the Rs 15 crore mark. The movie made Rs 3.1 crore nett on its first day, according to the report. Early estimates state that on its second day, it made Rs 2.5 crore nett in India. On February 18, the movie is thought to have brought in a net income of Rs 3.90 crore in India, its biggest to date. Bramayugam saw a minor rise in the number of people watching the film.

Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan play important parts in Bramayugam. Amanda Liz and Jisshu Sengupta are featured in the movie. This Thursday saw the release of Bramayugam. The movie centres on Mammootty’s character, Priest Kodumon Potty. Bramayugam was shown in black and white, in contrast to other movies. The year is the 18th century in Bramayugam. For the unversed, the movie will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in addition to Malayalam.

For the unversed, the movie will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in addition to Malayalam.