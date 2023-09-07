Mammootty Looks Menacing In The First Look Poster Of Bramayugam

Home

Entertainment

Bramayugam First Look Out: Mammootty’s Fierce Avatar Will Make You Clench Your Teeth

Bramayugam First Look Out: Mammootty’s Fierce Avatar Will Make You Clench Your Teeth

The first look poster of Mammooty's Bramayugam shows the superstar in a fierce avatar with crooked teeth, and a dirty face. He can be seen sitting on a chair with nothing on but a dhoti.

Bramayugam first look out. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mollywood superstar Mammootty turned 72 today, September 7. Commemorating the special occasion, makers of his next, Bramayugam have revealed his first look from the movie. The Puzhu actor’s latest avatar is bound to send a chill down your spine as Mammootty’s menacing avatar is nothing like we have ever seen before. The latest reports regarding the movie claims that the drama will see him essaying the role of a villainous sorcerer who lives amidst snakes in his next.

Trending Now

Mammootty’s First Look From Bramayugam

The first look poster for Baramayugam shows Mammootty in a rugged avatar with crooked teeth, dirty face, an unkept beard, and long hair. He can be seen sitting on a chair with nothing on but a dhoti and a rosary around his neck. It is not clear from the poster whether Mammooty will play a hero or a villain in his next. If the media reports are to be believed, the star will be seen as a villainous sorcerer living amidst snakes in the movie. The poster has created a lot of buzz among Mammootty’s fans, who are eager to find out more about his character in the film. Nevertheless, this first-look poster has surely increased the excitement for Bramayugam.

You may like to read

All About Bramayugam

Bramayugam has been made under the direction of Rahul Sadasivan. Apart from Mammootty, the primary cast of the drama will also include Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz. It is scheduled to release in early 2024. Presented by Night Shift Studios in collaboration with YNOT Studios, the flick will be released in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Shehnad Jalal and Shafique Mohammed Ali are onboard the technical crew as the cinematographer and editor respectively. Christo Xavier has provided the tunes for the film.

Mammootty’s work lineup

Mammootty will also front Kottayam Kunjachan 2. The project is a sequel to the 199O comedy film, Kottayam Kunjachan.

Additionally, the superstar will further lead Mahi V Raghav’s directorial Yatra 2. Backed by Mammootty himself under his home banner, he will be seen portraying the role of a cop in the film.

Ever after ruling the big screens for more than five decades, Mammootty continues to be loved by cinephiles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES