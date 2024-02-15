Home

Bramayugam Twitter Review: Mammootty’s Stellar Performance Shines in Rahul Sadasivan’s Period Horror

Bramayugam Twitter review: Mammootty starrer is a black-and-white period horror film that has garnered praise for its gripping plot and atmospheric storytelling.

The much-anticipated film Bramayugam, featuring Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R Achari, hit the screens today across five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The horror flick, with its pan-Indian release, is creating waves as it is speculated to be Mammootty’s all-time biggest overseas release. Released on over 350 screens in Kerala, Bramayugam is receiving attention for its unique storyline set in a different timeline. The narrative follows a young folklore singer named Thevan, belonging to the Paanan caste, who explores the mysterious ‘Mana’ of aristocratic Kunjamon Potti, played by Mammootty. The horror intensifies as Thevan tries to escape, only to face unexpected plans laid out by Potti. Arjun Ashokan takes on the role of Thevan, adding depth to the ensemble cast.

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the black-and-white period horror film has garnered praise for its gripping plot and atmospheric storytelling. The collaboration between Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios has brought forth a visually compelling cinematic experience.

Notably, the dialogues of Bramayugam are co-authored by director Rahul Sadasivan and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award-winning novelist TD Ramakrishnan. As social media platforms buzz with excitement, Mammootty’s portrayal of Kunjamon Potti and the film’s eerie ambiance have garnered positive reviews.

Check Twitter Review of Bramayugam:

Showtime: #Bramayugam Each n every promotional material from the film has gave me a different type of high, whether it be a poster or the trailer Excited to witness what’s the film is all about Lesssssgoooooo ✌️#BramayugamReview #Mammootty #ArjunAshokan #Mammootty pic.twitter.com/y3CkjYZyGb — Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) February 15, 2024

