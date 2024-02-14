Bramayugam: What is Mammootty’s Horror Film About And Why Are People Objecting to it? List of Changes Made After Controversy

Home

Mammootty's upcoming black and white horror thriller movie, Bramayugam have been under the radar of several controversies ahead of its release. Here's what a petition in Kerala High Court was filed against the makers of the movie.

Kerala: Actor Mammootty is all set to release his upcoming horror-black magic movie Bramayugam. The actor has been making the headlines frequently ahead of the release. The horror-thriller movie features Mammootty in the lead role and portrays a character who is involved in black magic. The makers of the movie have been told to change the name of the lead character in the movie after a petition was filed in the Kerala High Court by Punjamon Illam. Here’s why people are objecting to the film before its release.

Bramayugam Controversy: All You Need To Know

Mammootty’s upcoming movie, Bramayugam was to be released on February 15, 2024. Just a few days ahead of its release the movie found itself surrounded by controversies, The character played by Mammootty in the movie had to be given a new name after a court petition was filed by Punjamon Illam. The family argued that the character, initially called Punjamon or Kunjamon Potti and involved in dark magic, was tarnishing their family’s reputation.

Take a look at Bramayugam’s Trailer:

Changes Made In Mammootty’s Horror Film Bramayugam

After the petition was filed against the makers of Bramayugam, now Mammootty’s character name has been changed to Kodumon Potti. While there were several claims made by Punjamon Illam concerning changing Mammootty’s character name in the horror-thriller movie.

Reports indicate that Punjamon Illam had filed a court petition alleging that Mammootty’s character in ‘Bramayugam’ is depicted as practicing dark magic under the name Punjamon or Kunjamon Potti. However, later the family sought an intervention from the Kerala High Court to remove the name, as it was causing harm to their family’s reputation.

The petition filed by Punjamon Illam also stated that none of the makers of Bramayugam came forward to discuss the storyline and the subject of the horror-thriller movie. The petition also claimed that the movie is being used as a tool to spoil the reputation of the family in society. The petition read, “If the name of the lead character and its traditional home is not changed the same will cause serious prejudice to the petitioner, his family members, ancestors, and successors (sic).”

About Bramayugam Movie

Bramayugam is a horror-thriller movie, that shows glimpses of the usage of black magic. Set in the timeline of the 18th century, the movie is expected to be a spine-chilling experience for the audience. Helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, the Malayalam movie stars Mammootty in the lead role, and Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan in pivotal roles.

Written by T.D Ramakrishnan and Rahul Sadasivan, the horror movie is produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. The movie also stars Arjun Ashokan, Siddharth, and Amalda Liz in prominent roles of the horror movie.

Here’s a poster of Bramayugam

Mammootty Request Fans Not To ‘Jump On Conclusion’, After Watching Bramayugam

After Bramayugam’s trailer launch in Abu Dabi on February 11, 2024, the veteran actor requested his fans and moviegoers to watch his upcoming movie with an open mind. Mammootty stated, “I have a request to all of you who are planning to watch the movie. While the trailer may have sparked various ideas, I urge you not to jump to conclusions about the story. I am saying this so that you are not disappointed (that the original narrative is different from your assumptions) (sic).”

The veteran actor also stated, “Watch the film without preconceived notions and refrain from anticipating the emotions it is going to elicit in you, as it can affect your viewing experience when the predictions come true (sic).”

He concluded his statement by adding, “This will be a fresh experience for Malayalam’s new generation because they are about to witness many things, which they usually enjoy in colour, in black and white in this movie (sic).”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.