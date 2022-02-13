Mumbai: Actor Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday‘s rumoured boyfriend, was blown away by her performance as Tia in ‘Gehraiyaan.’ Ananya wrote a heartfelt message after the film’s premiere, detailing her affection for the film. “The many moods of Tia…she was such a treat to play — her innocence, patience, insecurity, maturity, vulnerability, loyalty, love, heartbreak — will stay with me forever,” she captioned Instagram.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Compares Gehraiyaan To Pornography, Says 'No Amount Of Skin Show Can Save It'

Ishaan took to his Instagram story to reshare Ananya's post and added a bravo sticker. He also included a lovely kitty sticker with Ananya's message, which was met with applause.

For a long time, rumours of Ananya and Ishaan Khatter dating have surfaced on the internet. The actors have never acknowledged their relationship in public. The two collaborated for Maqbool Khan directed ‘Khaali Peeli.’

