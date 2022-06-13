Bengaluru: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother and Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. The police reportedly acted on a tip-off and raided a hotel on MG Road where the party was hosted.Also Read - Shirtless Ranbir Kapoor And Bikini-Clad Shraddha Kapoor Shoot Steamy Scene in Water For Luv Ranjan’s Next - Watch Viral Clip

Karnataka | Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, last night. He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs: Bengaluru Police pic.twitter.com/UuHZKMzUH0 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Police have sent Siddhanth as well as samples of other people in suspicion of having consumed drugs. Shraddha Kapoor’s brother’s sample was among six that returned positive. As per an IndiaToday report, police said it was unclear if they consumed drugs and came to the party or if they consumed them at the hotel.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor was among those questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs case that was probed following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, nothing substantial was found against the Bollywood actress.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited