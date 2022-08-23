Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID Positive: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested COVID Positive. The news was shared by the actor himself via a tweet on late Tuesday evening, “T 4388 – I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. 🙏”Also Read - Tomato Fever Spreads In India, Over 100 Cases Detected; Govt Issues Advisory

T 4388 – I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

This is the second time that Amitabh Bachchan has been infected by the coronavirus. Previously, he had tested COVID positive and was hospitalised in 2020.

The actor has urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested.