Aryan Khan Drugs Case: There is a big breaking in the Aryan Khan case as NCB on Friday has submitted a charge sheet in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, was arrested last year. NCB's 6-page charge sheet in the cruise drug case doesn't mention Aryan Khan's name. It means that a clean chit to Aryan Khan has been given. News agency ANI has reported, "Cruise drug bust case | All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak, reads a statement of Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), NCB".

The Press Note Shared by NCB in Aryan Khan Case:

The press note on Aryan Khan drugs case reads, "No complaint filed due to lack of sufficient evidence". The full statement says, "Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak."

"Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later an SIT from NCB Hars New Delhi, headed by Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Ops), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 06.11.2021."

“SIT carried out its investigation in an objective manner. The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on the investigation carried out by SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest 06 persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence.”

#BREAKING Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case.#AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/RhBpJ7QbZD — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 27, 2022