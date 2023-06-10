Breaking Bad Actor Death: Mike Batayeh Dies at 52 Due to Heart Attack

Home

Breaking Bad Actor Death: Mike Batayeh passed away at the age of 52 due to heart attack in Michigan.

Breaking Bad Actor Death: Breaking Bad is one of the most binge-watched series across the globe. It also has a huge fanbase in India as well, where there is crazy viewership for cricket and cinema. Mike Batayeh, who played the manager of a laundromat turned meth lab in Breaking Bad died at the age of 52. Batayeh suffered a heart attack while sleeping at his Michigan home. The late actor’s family confirmed about his death to the news portal The Post. His funeral will be held June 17 at Risen Christ Lutheran Church in Plymouth, Michigan, as reported by multiple media sources.

BREAKING BAD ACTOR’S FAMILY MOURNS HIS DEATH

The Breaking Bad actor’s relatives claim that he did not have a heart condition and his demise was sudden. Batayeh’s agent Arlene Thornton told USA TODAY, “He was one of our favorite clients as he was a great actor and very funny guy who had fans all around the world.” The late actor’s family said in a statement, “, “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many,” as reported by Variety. Bateyeh featured in three episodes of Breaking Bad, from 2011 to 2012. He portrayed the role of Dennis Markowski, the manager of Lavander­a Brillante industrial laundromat run by drug kingpin Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

MIKE BATAYEH WAS THE FIRST AMERICAN COMEDIAN TO PERFORM IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Batayeh was last seen in the 2018 television movie Prank of America. He was also part of films like American Dreamz (2006), This Narrow Place (2011) and Detroit Unleaded (2012). The Breaking Bad actor was also one of the first American comedians to perform for Middle Eastern audiences. Batayeh performed in Dubai, where he shot a Showtime Arabia special, as well as Egypt, Lebanon, Nazareth, and Jordan. He was invited by the Jordanian royal family to appear at the Amman International Comedy Festival two years in a row.

