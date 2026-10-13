Breaking Bad star and disability rights advocate RJ Mitte dies at 34

Hollywood is mourning RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr in Breaking Bad. The actor died at 34, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances and work supporting disability representation.

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RJ Mitte (PC: Instagram)

The entertainment industry has lost a familiar face from one of television’s most acclaimed crime dramas. RJ Mitte, who became widely known for playing Walter White Jr in Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34. The news has left fans remembering the actor for his work on screen and the impact he made beyond his acting career. For many viewers, Mitte will always be associated with Walter White Jr, the son of Bryan Cranston’s character in the popular series. However, his journey was about much more than one television role. He also used his public profile to speak about disability representation and encourage greater inclusion in the entertainment industry. As tributes pour in following the news of his death, Mitte’s career and advocacy work are once again in focus.

RJ Mitte dies at 34

RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad, died on October 12, 2026, in Brownsville, Texas. He was 34. Cameron County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Hinojosa told The Associated Press she declared Mitte dead at about 1.30 p.m. at what she believed was his home in Brownsville, Texas. His death was confirmed in a statement released through the talent management agency that represented him. However, the circumstances surrounding his death have not been made public, and no cause of death has been announced.

Mitte’s representatives said in a statement announcing his death, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.” It further reads, “Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”

Actor RJ Mitte, known for playing Walter Jr. in Breaking Bad, has died. TMZ reported that he took his own life. He was 34. https://t.co/wmFE0uHBel — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 12, 2026

RJ Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child. Rather than allowing his condition to define his career, he built a path in the entertainment industry and became an advocate for better representation of people with disabilities.

RJ Mitte death cause

The cause of death of Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte has not been officially confirmed. The actor died in Brownsville, Texas at the age of 34. According to the Associated Press, local authorities said an autopsy would be performed, but no cause of death had been established at the time of reporting.

While some media reports have referred to suicide as he was suffering from depression, the circumstances remain under investigation and have not been officially confirmed.

RJ Mitte’s role in Breaking Bad and other acting projects

RJ Mitte rose to international recognition as Walter White Jr, also known as Flynn, in Breaking Bad. The AMC crime drama, which aired from 2008 to 2013, followed Walter White, a chemistry teacher who turns to manufacturing illegal drugs after receiving a terminal illness diagnosis.

As Walter’s secret life begins to affect his family, his relationship with his son becomes an important part of the story. Mitte appeared in 56 episodes of the series, earning recognition for his portrayal of a young man trying to understand the changes unfolding around him.

His character also had cerebral palsy, reflecting Mitte’s own lived experience. The series became a major television success, winning multiple Emmy Awards and earning a lasting place in popular culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rj Mitte (@rjmitte)

Following Breaking Bad, Mitte continued to work across television and film. His projects included the series Switched at Birth and the 2021 drama Triumph, in which he played a high school student with cerebral palsy who dreams of becoming a wrestler.

RJ Mitte’s disability advocacy and lasting legacy

Beyond acting, RJ Mitte worked to raise awareness about cerebral palsy and improve opportunities for performers with disabilities. He served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and supported initiatives focused on disability awareness and inclusion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rj Mitte (@rjmitte)

His work was significant because it helped bring conversations about authentic representation into an industry where disabled characters have not always been portrayed by disabled actors.

RJ Mitte’s career showed that disability did not have to limit the stories an actor could tell or the opportunities available to them. Through his performances and advocacy, he helped challenge assumptions about what disabled people could achieve in entertainment.