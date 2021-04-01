Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday confirmed the news of his wife and BJP MP Kirron Kher getting diagnosed with blood cancer. Various reports suggested that the veteran actor is currently being treated for myeloma in Punjab after BJP Chandigarh President Arun Sood made a statement during his press conference on Thursday. Confirming the reports and putting the rumours to the rest, Kher took to Instagram and released an official note on his and his son Sikander Kher’s behalf. The official statement read: Also Read - Holi Horoscope, Lucky Colour For All Raashis: Best Day For Aries, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn

"Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikander and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love."

We wish her a speedy recovery!