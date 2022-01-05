Kolkata International Film Festival Latest News Today: The organisers of the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival on Wednesday said they have called off the event in the wake of present Covid situation in the state. Notably, the Kolkata International Film Festival was scheduled to be held between January 7-14, 2022.Also Read - This Therapy Can Protect From Many COVID Variants, Study Reveals

The development comes just a day after the organisers said they have decided to go ahead with the event by limiting the capacity of the venues to 50 percent. During a press conference on Tuesday in Kolkata, the organisers said that the one-week event will start from Friday and will feature 200 shows of 180 films.

27th Kolkata International Film Festival called off in the wake of the present Covid situation in West Bengal. It was scheduled to be held between January 7-14, 2022. — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

As part of the event, the films were supposed to be screened in 10 different theatres across the state capital.

The film festival was supposed to be inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a small function at the meeting hall of Navanna, which is the headquarters of the state secretariat. The inaugural function will also be screened virtually.

Notably, for this year’s edition of the film festival, the focus country was Finland and the festival was supposed to open with Satyajit Ray’s 1970 classic ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’.

The move to call off the film festival comes at a time when West Bengal on Tuesday reported 9,073 fresh Covid-19 infections, an increase of over 49.27 per cent in a single day, with Kolkata accounting for over half of them. The state also logged 16 fresh fatalities that pushed the death toll to 19,810. The tally went up to 16,64,301 on Tuesday.

West Bengal on Monday had registered 6,078 new cases, while the figure on last Tuesday was only 752.

The metropolis accounted for the maximum of five fresh fatalities while neighbouring North 24 Parganas district reported three, it added.

There were over 100 doctors, including faculties, post-graduate trainees (PGTs) and interns of the Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, have tested positive for the virus, while nearly 80 faculties and PGTs of another institute of the city, the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital have been afflicted with the disease, sources in the health department said.

Former India cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who is also an ex-minister of the state, singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo, noted Bengali poet Srijato also tested positive for Covid-19. They

Film director-turned Trinamool Congress MLA Raj Chakraborty said that he and his wife, actor Subhasree, are also down with the virus.