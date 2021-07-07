Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 98 years. The news of Kumar’s demise was confirmed by Dr. Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital, according to an ANI report. He is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Hospitalised: Fans Pray For His Speedy Recovery After Actor Admitted In ICU For Breathlessness

The veteran was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in suburban Khar in Mumbai, a non-COVID-19 facility, on June 29 following complaints of breathlessness.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. – Faisal Farooqui,” tweeted the official Twitter handle of Dilip Kumar.

Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the legendary actor of Bollywood on Twitter and wrote,” My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come.

Rajnath Singh wrote, ”Shri Dilip Kumar ji was an outstanding actor, a true thespian who was well regarded by everyone for his exemplary contribution to the Indian film industry. His performances in films like Ganga Jamuna touched a chord in millions of cinegoers. I’m Deeply anguished by his demise.

More tributes are pouring in..

The 98-year-old actor Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, is considered one of the icons and best actors in Indian cinema.

Known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood, the veteran actor’s career spanned over six decades, and is known for his iconic roles in movies like ‘Devdas ‘(1955), ‘Naya Daur’ (1957), ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ (1960), ‘Ganga Jamuna’ (1961), ‘Kranti’ (1981), and ‘Karma’ (1986). He was last seen in the film Qila (1998).