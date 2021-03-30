Breaking News: Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, who is surrounded by controversies, has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case. Ajaz was part of Bigg Boss season 7 who had entered as a wild card entry. Zee News’ Twitter handled shared a news report that suggested: “#Breaking| Actor #AjazKhan detained by @narcoticsbureau in a #drugs case”. Ajaz was not in Mumbai, so as soon as he landed in the city, he was taken into custody at the airport. According to sources, Ajaz Khan’s name came to light after the arrest of drug peddler Shadab Batata. In addition, the NCB team is also conducting raids at several locations in Andheri and Lokhandwala of Ajaz. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Bail Challenged by NCB Days After Chargesheet in Drugs Case Related to Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

On Tuesday morning, Ajaz took to Instagram to share a video where he was singing to Madhuri Dixit’s song from Aarzoo Ab Tere Dil Mein To.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajaz Khan (@imajazkhan)

This is not the first time, Ajaz has landed in a soup. Last year, in April, Ajaz Khan was arrested for his objectionable remarks during a Facebook live. He was arrested on charges of defamation, hate speech & violation of prohibitory orders. Later on, he was granted bail by Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court on a surety of Rs 1 lakh. A case was registered under sections 153A, 121, 117, 188, 501, 504, 505(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against the actor.

In 2019, the Ex-Bigg Boss contestant was sent to 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested by the cyber wing of Mumbai Police for allegedly posting videos promoting communal hatred. A case was registered against him in Mumbai for creating and uploading videos with inappropriate content to promote enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and to spread hatred among the public.