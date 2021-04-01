Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth released an official statement while thanking PM Modi and others after being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The actor took to Twitter to share a big note, mentioning those who have been part of his journey throughout his four decades-long careers. Also Read - Rajinikanth Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award: List of The Prominent Awards in Thalaiva's Name

Rajinikanth thanked his bus driver – Raj Bahadur, his brother – Chandranarayana Rao Gaikwad who gave wings to his ambitions when he wanted to be an actor, opposition leader Stalin, and 'friend' Kamal Haasan among others. In another tweet, he replied to PM Modi and dedicated the award to all the people who supported him and encouraged him in his career. "My heartfelt thanks to the government of India, respected & dearest Narendra Modi, Prakash Javadekar & jury for conferring upon me the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty: Rajinikanth," read his tweet.

Here’s Rajinikanth’s official statement on receiving the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award

“I thank the central govt, PM Modi for bestowing me with the greatest honour of Indian cinema. I want to take this moment to thank my bus driver Raj Bahadur, who was the first person to spot any talent in me and my brother Chandranarayana Rao Gaikwad for helping me through all the struggling times, when I was rock-bottom and in poverty, and for making the biggest sacrifices in your life to help me fulfil my dreams, I’m forever indebted to you. I remember my guru Balachander who groomed me and instilled confidence and for making me an actor and a hero.

I also want to thank all the technicians, directors, co-stars. With greatest respect and gratitude I also thank EPS, OPS, friend and oppn leader Stalin, friend kamal haasan, friends and well-wishers from state and central govt on this occasion.

And finally, the greatest and humblest gratitude to all my Tamil fans, and fans from around the world” (sic)

Our heartiest congratulations to Thalaiva for being the tallest person in the history of Indian cinema!