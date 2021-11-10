Mumbai: TV actor and Bigg Boss 15 wild card contestant Raqesh Bapat had to leave BB house in between the game after he suffered severe kidney stone pain. Sources close to the show informed ETimes that Raqesh suffered pain on November 8’s night and he was taken out of the Bigg Boss 15 house in the afternoon today on November 9 at Filmcity, Mumbai.Also Read - 'My Mother Really Likes Miesha', Ieshaan Sehgal Talks About His Love Life Post Bigg Boss 15 Eviction

Raqesh has been hospitalised in Mumbai and is currently under observation and is expected to soon return to the show after recovery. Fans of the show pray for him and ask for speedy recovery. One of the Twitter user wrote ‘Can’t see him in pain’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Urfi Javed Targets Karan Kundrra, Says 'He is Playing Game With Nishant Bhat'

So #RaqeshBapat is out of the house and get hospitalized! He is suffering pain due to kidney stone ! I request you all please pray for his speedy recovery! — Rubiology (@ItsRubiology) November 9, 2021

Raqesh Bapat recently entered the house as a wild card entrant along with singer Neha Bhasin. Raqesh and Shamita are a couple and they formed a romantic connection during Bigg Boss OTT. After Raqesh’s entry, Bigg Boss arranged a beautiful date for the couple in the house. Both looked very happy spending time with each other alone.

Wishing for his speedy recovery.