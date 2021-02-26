Actor Hrithik Roshan has been summoned by the Cyber Cell’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai to record his statement in the 2016 email case involving actor Kangana Ranaut. News agency ANI confirmed the report on Friday morning with a tweet that read, “Maharashtra | Actor Hrithik Roshan has been summoned to appear before Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Feb 27 to record his statement in a case lodged against actress Kangana Ranaut involving the exchange of emails between the two: Crime Branch” (sic) Also Read - Hrithik Roshan - Kangana Ranaut Case: Crime Branch Likely to Summon The Krrish Actor

CIU is investigating a complaint filed by Hrithik under IPC section 419 (cheating by personation), section 66C (identity theft), and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act. The actor lodged a complaint in the case after Kangana claimed that she has had an affair with his Krrish 2 co-star while he maintained that she had talked to an impersonator over emails, not him.

Hrithik had first sent a legal notice to Kangana demanding a public apology for talking about their alleged affair. Kangana didn’t just refuse to apologise but slapped a counter-notice after warning him to take his notice back.

In an interview in 2017, Hrithik’s father had said that they had submitted all the required legal and IT-related documents, along with the emails and electronic gadgets to the cybercrime branch to ensure that their truth is proven. “It’s now up to the authorities to decide who’s telling the truth. We’ve always believed in the power of the truth. I was taught to be honest by my father (legendary music composer Roshan) and I’ve taught Hrithik the same. In this matter, the truth will be out soon,” he said.

Hrithik even went on air to talk about the case. Only that he didn’t actually talk about it and remained silent most of the time when he went on air in a special show on Republic TV. Kangana, on the other hand, has been quite vocal about the case, sharing photographs with Hrithik and accusing him of being an elitist.