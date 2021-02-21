Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, February 18. The big news was announced by Kareena’s dad, Randhir Kapoor, who said, “It’s true that Kareena has been blessed with a baby boy. We are all really overjoyed by this news. We are on our way to Breach Candy Hospital where she has given birth to her second child.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Delivery Update: Actor Not in Hospital, Spotted at Home Today

Saif and Kareena had welcomed their first child in the year 2016. The baby boy – Taimur Ali Khan has now grown up to become everyone's apple of the eye and one of the most popular star-kids in the industry. With the arrival of the baby boy again, the family looks complete now – Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor had said the same while confirming the news of his daughter's second pregnancy back in August last year.

Kareena and Saif had announced the good news during the nationwide lockdown last year. The couple had taken to social media to share the news, mentioning that the family is excited to welcome another little one after Taimur. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all your love & support – Saif & Kareena," read the actor's post on Instagram.

Much like her first pregnancy, Kareena set new benchmarks for working moms in the industry. After completing her shooting with Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor wrapped up her brand endorsements and other commitments before deciding to get busy with the work of her new home. In fact, Bebo participated deeply in the decor and the furnishings of her new abode, which was right in the next building to their then-existing house. Kareena and Saif have been hands-on parents, and have encouraged Taimur to explore his creative sides – whether it’s making him learn horse riding, playing soccer, or making him understand the importance of being kind with animals, and letting him try his hands at baking muffins.

Our heartiest congratulations to Kareena and Saif for embracing parenthood again!