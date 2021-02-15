Actor Sandeep Nahar, who worked in Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, wrote a note on Facebook, stating that he was going to die by suicide. He also attached a video of himself talking about his life and just how he was suffering at both personal and professional levels. The actor is known for performing supporting roles alongside Akshay Kumar and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Policy: 'You May Be 2-3 Trillion Dollar Company But People Value Their Privacy More Than Your Money', SC to WhatsApp, Facebook

Written in Hindi, the note mentions personal issues. He also wrote that none of his family members should be made responsible for his decision. Check out the full post here: Also Read - Facebook Bans Picture of an England Cricket Team Huddle For Being 'Overtly Sexual'

Also Read - Military Coup in Myanmar: After Facebook, Country Blocks Access to Twitter, Instagram

India.com has tried to reach out to the actor and the police. We’ll keep you updated.

Here are some helplines to help you come over depression and suicidal thoughts. Life is precious.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA) : CALL : 0832-2252525 ( Verified )

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ): Centre 1 ( Jangpura : 011-24311918 , 011-24318883 , 011-43001456 ( 10am to 5.30 pm : Monday to Friday )Centre 2 ( Qutub Institutional Area ) : 011- 40769002 , 011-41092787 ( 10am to 7.30pm : Monday to Saturday,

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

KIRAN MENTAL HEALTH ( GOVT ) – 18005990019

For more, click here.