Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away at Fortis hospital at Mohali on Wednesday. He was 60. He had undergone treatment for kidney damage and other ailments a few days ago. He was admitted for over 15-20 days, a source from the hospital stated. There has been speculation that he died of the corona, but the source made it clear that he didn’t die of coronavirus.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal took to Twitter to condole Sikander’s death. “Saddened to learn about the demise of legendary Punjabi playback singer Sardool Sikander. A huge loss to the Punjabi movie & music Industry. Prayers for his family, friends & fans. May his soul rest in peace!,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sardool Sikander is known for his songs, Ek charkha gali de wich dha laya and Sanu ishq brandi char gayi.

As soon as the news regarding Sardool Sikander’s death surfaced on social media, the fans started pouring condolences messages. Popular Bollywood singer Vishal Dadlani took to his handle to mourn the demise of Sikander. “I can’t believe #SardoolSikander -Saab has left us. This is heartbreaking and far too personal. 🙁 A true pioneer, he was the soul of humility & a wellspring of music. My condolences to the family, esp. to my brothers @AlaapSikander & @SarangSikander1. 🙏🏽”, he wrote.

Harshdeep Kaur also paid a tribute to the late musician. “Bahut hi dukhad khabar… Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji. Huge loss to the music Industry. Prayers for his family Folded hands”, she wrote.

“Saddening news of passing away of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Ji. His iconic songs would always keep him alive in memories of his legions of fans”, wrote a Twitter user.

