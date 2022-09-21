BREAKING: Raju Srivastav, Comedian Dies at AIIMS

BREAKING: Raju Srivastav, veteran comedian who was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has died at the age of 58. Raju Srivastava had a heart attack followAlso Read - Thank God: MP Minister Vishvas Sarang Calls Ajay Devgn – Sidharth Malhotra Film ‘Inappropriate’, Seeks Ban

Raju had been hospitalised on August 10 after he complained of chest pain while running on a treadmill at the gym. The stand-up comedian was rushed to the hospital where it was detected that he suffered a heart attack.

Raju was one of the celebrated comedians in India. He participated in the shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Cirkus and The Kapil Sharma Show among others. He has acted in movies like Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Main Prem ki Diwani Hoon and Bombay to Goa, to name a few.

