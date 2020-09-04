The latest reports in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case say that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Friday arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty in connection with the ongoing drug angle probe. The developments came minutes after Showik allegedly confessed that he had allegedly procured drugs on the instructions of his sister and actor Rhea Chakraborty. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: List of Drug Peddlers Involved And Arrested- Know Everything

The reports in RepublicWorld suggest that Showik claimed that Rhea had allegedly asked him and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs. He was in direct contact with several drug peddlers.

The agency has announced the Chakraborty family about the arrest and will soon summon Rhea now. Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were being grilled by the NCB since morning. The Narcotics Control Bureau raided the residences of Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda. Samuel was detained in the morning and now, Showik gets arrested.

The NCB made a plan and arrested the drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra, Kaizan Ebrahim, Basit Parihar, Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora first. Out of these 5, Showik was in touch with 3 of them and therefore he has been arrested.

WhatsApp drug chats between Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were recently accessed. Their chats on March 15, 2020 were related to drugs, a few months before Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death. These chats were deleted on both the phones but the agencies recovered them and then media channel got access to it. As per the reports in Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty texted Showik saying, “He smokes four a day so plan accordingly.”

Showik then replied “and bud, does he wants?”

Rhea: “Yes bud also.”

Showik then quips, “okay, we can get 5grams of bud” and explains it by texting, “that’s 20 doobs”.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of giving ‘heavy medication’ to the late actor without the family’s approval. She and her entire family are accused of abetting SSR’s alleged suicide. The NCB has registered a case under Sections 20 (b) 28, 29, 27 (a) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The offences falling under Section 27 of the NDPS Act is a non-bailable offence.