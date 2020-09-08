Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena Fight Gets Bigger: A police complaint has been filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut by Shiv Sena IT Cell at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane. They have charged the actor for her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai. News agency ANI’s tweet reads as, “Maharashtra: Shiv Sena IT Cell files a complaint at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane against Kangana Ranaut seeking FIR against her under ‘charges of sedition for her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai’.” Also Read - How Kangana Ranaut's Mere Tweet Becomes a National Issue: From PoK to Y+ in 4 days

Kangana, on September 3, took notice of the write-up and tweeted about it while mentioning that if criticising the administration receives such hatred than it seems like Mumbai is turning into Pakistan occupied Kashmir. This was Kangana’s reaction to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who picked the issue and wrote in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana that the actor shouldn’t come back from his hometown to Mumbai if she feels so unsafe in the city.

After the PoK analogy by her, several party leaders and many of Kangana’s colleagues from the film industry condemned her statement and mentioned that she should not be insulting the place where she earns her living. It exaggerated the whole issue and caused a great uproar on social media.

On Monday, the BMC team arrived at her production house office of Kangana Ranaut and took the measurement of the building forcefully. She said that the BMC officials turned up at her newly built office and she was informed that the building will be demolished tomorrow – Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Centre allotted Y+ security to Kangana after her family requested the government for protection. This was followed by Maharashtra Home Minister’s Anil Deshmukh‘s statement in which he mentioned: “It is surprising and sad that those who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra, are being given ‘Y’ level security by Centre. Maharashtra is not only of NCP, Shiv Sena or Congress but of BJP & the public too. People of all party should condemn it if one insults Maharashtra: Maharashtra HM.”