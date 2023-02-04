Home

Entertainment

Veteran Playback Singer Vani Jairam Found Dead At Her Residence In Chennai

Veteran Playback Singer Vani Jairam Found Dead At Her Residence In Chennai

Veteran Playback Singer Vani Jairam was found dead at her residence in Chennai due to a head injury.

Veteran Playback Singer Vani Jairam Found Dead At Her Residence In Chennai

Veteran Playback Singer Vani Jairam Found Dead: Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam was found dead at her residence in Chennai. The 78-year-old passed away at her house on Haddows Road, Nungambakkam due to injury on her forehead, as reported by ETimes. In her career as a playback singer she has sung over 4000 songs in Indian films. Vani has been part of over 100 Hindi films where her 339 songs have been recorded. The late singer was also associated with some popular Hindi movies like Guddi, Paakeezah, Chhaliya and Meera. Vani collaborated with filmmakers across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Assamese, and Bengali cinema, as reported by The Hindu. The late veteran was also conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2023.

This is a developing story. The national award-winning singer worked with legendary composers like MS Ilaiyaraaja, RD Burman, KV Mahadevan, OP Nayyar and Madan Mohan, among others. More details are awaited.

This is a developing story.