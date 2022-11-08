Breathe: Into the Shadows Director Mayank Sharma Reveals How He Planned Two Seasons

Amazon Original Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is just a day away from premiering on Prime Video. With the trailer and character promos revealed, the season promises to be more intense, suspenseful and filled with mind games. Season 2 will see Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher and Ivana Kaur reprising their roles whereas Naveen Kasturia is the latest addition to the series. Getting close to the premiere date, director Mayank Sharma who has directed the Breathe franchise opens up about his plan for the series and how every tiny detail for season 2 was pre-planned.

Mayank Sharma shares, “Breathe: Into the Shadows was always conceptualized as two seasons. If you see the cliffhanger of the last season, it was very well thought out as we always knew where we were going to go ahead. Keeping the audience engaged was the biggest challenge when we were writing the next season because two big factors – Avinash and J co-exists were already out there in season 1 and as well as the mystery of C-16. The C-16 part I really enjoyed exploring the next season and I hope you all will enjoy the big reveal…If it happens.”

Keeping the audience hanging with the thread of inquisitiveness, Mayank further added, “We’ve taken a time jump of about 3 years, and intentionally we have tried to write and execute the season very differently and our whole approach is very different. No matter if you know the characters, you know their motives but still, we have tried hard to create curiosity even after 3 years for the new journey of Avinash, J, Kabir, Abha, Shirley and now with the new entrant, Victor. Victor’s character is going to add a lot of curiosity and unseen dynamics which we have not explored in the last season, as it was all part of the plan. We had thought we would unleash a few layers in the first season, and the rest we would explore as we go ahead. We are really hoping that audiences are going to enjoy the thrills and surprises that the circumstances and characters are going to throw at them in Season 2.”

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is a psychological crime thriller featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande. The Amazon Original will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.