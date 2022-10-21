Breathe Into The Shadows Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh are back-in-action with the new season of their psychological-crime-thriller, Breathe Into The Shadows. The show is a spin-off to Breathe, which starred R Madhavan and Amit Sadh. Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media handle to tease netizens with a glimpse of his crime-thriller that gets murkier. Abhishek also revealed the premiere date of the OTT series on Instagram. The actor was hailed by his followers as they lauded the suspense and dark element in the Amazon Prime Original show.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday: Abhishek Bachchan Shares Emotional BTS Video From KBC, Jaya Bachchan Feeds Sweet Dish

CHECK OUT ABHISHEK BACHCHAN’S INSTAGRAM POST AS HE SHARES BREATHE INTO THE SHADOWS TEASER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

ABHISHEK BACHCHAN TEASES WITH A MYSTERIOUS NEW SEASON

Abhishek captioned his post as, “Four down. Six to go 🔪The shadows are about to turn darker 🌑

@naveenkasturia #IvanaKaur @abundantiaent @mayankvsharma @ivikramix @primevideoin @vikramtuli @unbollywood @arshadasyed @priyawriter2912 @hrishikesh0304 @shrikantverma_."

@naveenkasturia #IvanaKaur @abundantiaent @mayankvsharma @ivikramix @primevideoin @vikramtuli @unbollywood @arshadasyed @priyawriter2912 @hrishikesh0304 @shrikantverma_.” The 27-second teaser showcases Ramleela Delhi shot and serial murders from the first season. The text in the screen appears which reads, ‘four down’, then it says ‘six to go.’ A few glimpses of Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen are also shown.

Abhishek Bachchan plays a psychologist with a darker side to him. While Nithya Menen portrays the role of his wife. Amit Sadh essays the role of a cop assigned to crack a case he is connected with.

Breathe Into The Shadows is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Mayank Sharma.

For more updates on Breathe Into The Shadows, check out this space at India.com.