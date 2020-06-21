Actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his digital debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows. The makers of the web series have now shared the first teaser of the show and it looks intriguing. The teaser captures the essence of a pristine bond between a father and a child. It also unveils the logo of the show. In the teaser, it shows a little girl’s shadow is seen which turns into a silhouette as she follows the butterfly. Abhishek can be heard saying, “I always told Siya, look towards the sunshine and your shadow will always fall behind you. How could I have known that a moment comes when that shadow chases you, surrounds you, and then it takes you into the shadows.” Also Read - Breathe Season 2: Abhishek Bachchan’s Debut Web Series Gets a Release Date, New Name- Check Poster Here

Sharing the teaser, he wrote, “Through the light or the shadows, we will make sure you come back Siya. #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer out, 1st July @primevideoin @breatheamazon.” (sic)

Watch the teaser here:



Earlier, the makers released the first look of the show, wherein he was seen wearing an intense, dark and deep expression over a pamphlet of a missing child.

The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. It also features Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles.

Breathe: Into The Shadows is slated to release on July 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

With inputs from IANS!