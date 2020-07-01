Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya starrer web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows’s trailer is finally out and it definitely promises to keep you at the edge of your seat. The Amazon Prime original show’s trailer starts with their daughter Siya, who is missing from the last three months, but they do not lose hope of finding her. The desperate parents then get a parcel and a video recording of their daughter. The kidnapper reveals that he does not need money but wants the couple to murder the people he will ask them to. The show takes an interesting twist when Amit Sadh, who plays the role of a cop and whose daughter was also killed by his own gun, investigates the murders. Also Read - Breathe Into The Shadows Teaser Out: Abhishek Bachchan is Looking For His Little Daughter Siya

The mind game between a psychiatrist (Abhishek), the kidnapper, and Amit Sadh brings an interesting twist to the plot. The masked man, who is the villain of the show, his identity has been kept hidden which makes the series even more intriguing.

In a statement, Abhishek revealed that he is thrilled on his debut with the show. He said, “The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ to the world.”

The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. It also features Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles. Breathe: Into The Shadows is slated to release on July 10 on Amazon Prime Video.