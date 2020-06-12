Amazon Prime Video’s popular we series Breathe is back with its second season ‘Breathe Into The Shadows’ marking the digital debut of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. The series also marks the digital debut of South actor Nithya Menen alongside Sayami Kher. Breathe Into The Shadows, directed by Mayank Sharma, is set to release on July 10. Also Read - 7 Bollywood Movies to Release on Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar And Netflix

Sharing the poster and date of the psychological crime thriller, Abhishek tweeted, “She lies into the shadows, waiting to be found. Here is the First Look of #BreatheIntoTheShadows. New Series, July 10 on @primevideoin @BreatheAmazon @MenenNithya @TheAmitSadh @SaiyamiKher @mayankvsharma @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent.” The poster he shared is a broken face mask that conceals a small girl hugging herself in fear. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo: Know Date, Time of Release, Cast, Songs, Trailer And Everything About Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer

Breathe Into The Shadows also stars Amit Sadh, who was lauded for his performance in the first chapter of the series, will reprise his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant in the upcoming chapter of the show. The show has been written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank. Also Read - Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh Brings a Crime Drama That Will Stay With You For Long

“We are happy to bring an all-new avatar of Breathe,” said Mayank, who also directed season one.

“While each character in the show has its own story to tell, viewers will discover just how intriguingly these storylines eventually get interwoven. With this new chapter, I am excited to take the audience on a new roller-coaster journey of emotions and thrills that will leave you gasping for breath,” he added.

“We are confident that our customers will love this edge-of-the-seat emotional thriller across India and beyond,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, the OTT platform streaming the series.

The first season of Breathe was led by actor R. Madhavan. The show, released in 2018, captured the blurring lines of black and white with the story of a father who goes to extreme extents to save the life of his son. It also featured Sapna Pabbi and Neelima Kulkarni.