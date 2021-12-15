Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande has stolen the show on her wedding with Vicky Jain. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding reception ceremony was celebrated on December 14 and it was all filled with pomp and power-packed dances. The couple and their friends and family set the stage on fire with their energy and zeal. The lovebirds exchanged vows in a grand wedding ceremony last night, in the presence of family and friends. Post the nuptials, the couple hosted a reception party, and the first look of the husband and wife at their reception went viral. Out of several pictures and videos from the reception, one clip got so much attention where a friend of Ankita captured her eating food and dancing side-by-side.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande And Long Term Boyfriend Vicky Jain Tie Knot In Mumbai, All Details Inside | Watch Video

He can be heard saying ‘Bride Ho Toh Iski Tarah Ho’. The fun video has our heart. Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Times (@delhi.times)



Take a look at Ankita and Vicky’s wedding reception night where she wore a red Banarasi saree and completed the look with red sindoor. The newly bride opted for a heavily accessorized look featuring a statement choker neckpiece, a rani-haar, and statement jhumkas. Moreover, she also wore green bangles in her Mehendi-laden hands. Ankita’s hair is styled in a sleek bun with a middle parting.Vicky, on the other hand, opted for a black Sherwani for the night. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Are Now Man And Wife, Check Inside Pics From Their Dreamy Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Singh Arora (@irajsingharora)

Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Ditches Red For a Golden Lehenga at Wedding With Vicky Jain, Don't Miss The Kaleeras! - See Gorgeous Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@queen_of_indore__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita fan (@only_forankita)



On Wednesday morning, Ankita Lokhande’s bidai video was shared by the fan pages where she was seen inside the hotel lobby sitting on a baggage trolley. Watch funny video.