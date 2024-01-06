Home

Ira Khan, who recently jetted off to Udaipur with husband Nupur Shikhare was seen doing headstand with husband during the wedding festivities.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently tied the knot with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. The couple got married on January 03, 2024, and now, the couple have jetted off to Udaipur for the grand celebration. Photographs capturing the wedding celebrations at Taj Lake Palace attest to the unconventional nature of the event. Some images depict the bride and attendees engaging in headstands as part of the festivities, while others showcase them relaxing in casual attire.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ira dropped a bunch of new pictures of herself standing in the sun with a shake in her hand. Khan can be seen in a short white lace dress with a leather jacket to cope with the Udaipur winter. Nupur adored the picture by calling Ira ‘my wife.’ Sharing the picture, Ira wrote, “Because we’re playing dress-up all week.” She also gave credit to her cousin and actor Zayn Marie Khan for clicking the picture.

Also, Ira shared another picture giving a sneak peek of what their festivities look like. In the first picture, the entire clan can be seen doing headstands at the wedding venue. Sharing the photo, Ira wrote, wrote, “Can it be our wedding without a bunch of workouts? @nupur_popeye Warm up: Bring Sally Up – push-ups Workout: Push-ups. Jump squats.Namashkar push-ups.Squat and press.Wide push-ups .Side squats .Burpees .Donkey kicks to wrestler sitouts Handstands + pictures!!”

Ira and Nupur exchanged vows on January 3, with a registered wedding ceremony being succeeded by a reception. The event was attended by Aamir Khan, his second wife Kiran Rao, and his son from his first wife Junaid Khan. Nupur ran from his residence to the wedding location and was married while wearing a black vest and white shorts

