Bride-to-be Kiara Advani Radiates Glow in Simple Cord-Ord Set And Pink Shawl, Jets Off to Rajasthan With Family-WATCH

On Saturday morning, Kiara Advani was spotted at the airport as she left Jaisalmer for her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are being quite secretive about their wedding but the preparations are on in full swing. It is offical that the couple has booked the grand Suryagarh palace hotel in Jaisalmer for their wedding and the festivity begins from tomorrow. On Saturday morning, we spotted the bride-to-be at the airport, heading off to Rajasthan with family for her wedding. Kiara Advani made several heads turn with her casual appearance in white co-ords and pink shawl.

Bride-to-be Kiara Advani exudes unbelievable glow in simple white full-sleeves top with matching pants. To round off the look, Kiara teamed it up with rani pink shawl. She kept her no-makeup look and just open hair, waving at paparazzi cheerfully.

Bride-to-be Kiara Advani Leaves Jaisalmer For Her Wedding:

Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor is expected to attend the wedding with his wife Mira Rajput. Filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra among other 100 guests are expected to attend. The wedding will be a lavish but highly guarded affair at Rajasthan’s Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. According to a paparazzi post, their wedding is planned for February 4-6. After Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet celebrations, Sidharth and Kiara will tie the knot on February 6.