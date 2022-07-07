Payal Rohtagi- Sangram Singh Wedding: Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are all set to tie the nuptial knot on July 9 in Agra and the pre-wedding celebrations of the couple have already kick-started in full swing. On Wednesday, Payal shared glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony and the gorgeous bride-to-be was glowing in her lovely pink outfit. Donning a pink and orange bandhani print salwar-suit, Payal can be seen surrounded by her relatives with beautiful henna adorned on her hands and feet.Also Read - Payal Rohtagi to Invite Kangana Ranaut to Her Wedding After The Lock Upp Debacle: 'Let Bygones be Bygones...'

Check out pics & videos from Payal’s mehendi below: Also Read - Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi Are All Set to Tie The Know in July - See Instagram Post!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saas Bahu Aur Saazish (@sbsabpnews)

Also Read - Lock Upp Grand Finale Updates: Munawar Faruqui Declared Winner, Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Most Professional'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Payal Rohatgi (@payalrohatgi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀jayshree panchal (@jayshreebridalmehandi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Rohatgi (@_gaurav_)

While the Lockupp contestant flashed her million-dollar smile for the camera, she also radiated a bridal glow while flaunting her henna-decorated hands and feet.

On the work front, Payal was last seen in the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. She was one of the finalists in the show. The show was won by comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Payal and Sangram Singh have been in a relationship for over 12 years, the couple got engaged in 2014. In May, Sangram shared their wedding plans in an interview. “We were planning to host our wedding in Rajasthan or Payal’s hometown, Ahmedabad. However, we have locked Agra as the venue. It’s convenient for everyone, including my family in my hometown, Rohtak (Haryana). They will take around four hours to reach the destination,” he told ETimes.