Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie knots in an intimate ceremony in October. The two are busy prepping for their wedding festivities. The wedding will be an intimate affair, but reports suggest that the couple will host two majestic showers for their friends and relatives from the industry. The ceremonies are scheduled for next week, and Richa's team has already made preparations for her exquisite look.

RICHA CHADHA’S CUSTOM-MADE JEWELLERY

Richa Chadha jewellery is produced just for the Delhi events by a 175-year-old Bikaner jeweller family that also makes bridal jewellery. A renowned family of jewellers recognized for their heirloom pieces with a statement will create special pieces for Richa.

The couple is excited to embrace this new chapter of life. The wedding festivities will begin in Delhi and end in Mumbai, as per reports. The Delhi Gymkhana Club, a prestigious and historic club in India, will be one of the locations for Richa and Ali's pre-wedding festivities. The club, one of the oldest and most prestigious venues in the nation, was founded in 1913 and is located in the National Capital.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal apparently initially met on the ‘Fukrey‘ set in 2012, and they will soon be back on screen together in the third entry in the series.