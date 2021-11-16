Shraddha Arya Wedding Photos: TV actor Shraddha Arya is getting married and her mehendi pictures are winning the internet. Her pictures were shared by her friends from the industry in which the diva can be seen getting her bridal mehendi done. Shraddha will be getting married to a Delhi-based naval officer named Rahul Sharma and both the families are all set for the wedding to happen in Delhi.Also Read - Bride-To-Be Shraddha Arya Hogs Pizza, Dances To Dhol Beats As She Kick-Offs Pre-Wedding Festivities | WATCH

Shraddha looked drop-dead gorgeous at her mehendi ceremony in a purple and yellow lehenga by Neeru’s India. The actor shared a stunning picture of her flaunting her engagement ring with a quirky caption. Sharing the pictures, flaunting her ring and mehendi, the actress wrote, “The Easiest YES I’ve ever said !”. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya Actors Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani to Marry This Year, But Here’s The Twist

Also, don’t miss out on the details from the ceremony. The beautiful backdrop used for the actor’s function can definitely give all the brides-to-be goals! Also Read - Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert: Akshay Calls Off Wedding With Kritika Creating Rift Between Preeta And Karan

Take a look at Shraddha Arya’s wedding preparations:

TV actor Anjum Fakih, who is a close friend of Arya, gave a special performance for the bride. She captioned the video, “It took 4 days to prepare this… wanted to do something special on @sarya12 mehendi day… but by the time I was about to perform I forgot most of the steps… so this was impromptu Thank you @nehaadhvikmahajan for this video… treasured for life… & my most handsome friend @ishashankvyas for the last minute banter ❤️❤️❤️”.

Shraddha’s co-stars from Kundali Bhagya Supriya Raina Shukla and Shashank Vyas danced their hearts out at the mehendi ceremony.

Shraddha and her fiancé Rahul Sharma are all set to exchange wedding vows tomorrow. Tuesday, November 16, in Delhi.