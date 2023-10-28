Home

Brijendra Kala’s Heartful Memories of Working With Irrfan Khan And Sushant Singh Rajput| EXCLUSIVE

Remembering The Icons: In an exclusive interview with India.com, Brijendra Kala got nostalgic, shared fond memories of working with his late co-actors, Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan.

Brijendra Kala, who has appeared in films like Paan Singh Tomar, Gulabo Sitabo, PK, OMG 2 and more, has always left a powerful impact on the audience with his impeccable work. Within nearly two decades in the industry, he has established himself as an authentic actor, who can infuse any scene with brief yet unforgettable appearances. Although it’s been years since Jab We Met, one can’t help but laugh when thinking about that slow driver singing “Tum Kya Jaano Tum kya Ho?” leaving Geet And Aditya furious as they were in a rush on their way to Ratlam. Well, that’s Brijendra Kala for you! His impact stays with you, whether it’s for a limited role.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for his latest film, Mandli. While discussing his role, we took a moment to delve into his past memories of working with the late legends, Irrfan Khan in Paan Singh Tomar and Sushant Singh Rajput in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. These two iconic actors have left an indelible mark, with their remarkable work and the entire nation still fondly remembers them. In a candid interview with India.com, the veteran actor had an emotional heart-to-heart conversation about the iconic actors and reminiscing the bond they shared on the sets.

Brijendra Kala Recollects Working With Late Actors Irrfan Khan And Sushant Singh Rajput

Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 after a prolonged battle with cancer on April 29, 2020. The whole industry and fans were in deep sorrow after hearing about the loss of an exceptional contributor to the Hindi film industry. Well reminiscing some heartfelt memories of working with Irrfan in Paan Singh Tomar, Brijendra Kala shared, “Maine aur Irfan se kaafi kaam sath kiya ha. Vo pal mujhe yaad ha shuruaati dino main, jab humne sath acting shuru ki thi. Kaafi emotions jure ha, especially, pan singh tomar ke duran, hum din main cricket khela karte the aur raat main gaane aur baatein kiya karte theh. Vo time mujhe abhi bhi yaad ha, Especially humare beech main ek cheez jo boht common thi ki hum dono hi theatre background se, aur kaafi saal humne theatre kiya ha. Kaafi acha sama tha vo.” (Irrfan and I have worked in numerous films and shows. I remember our early days when we began our journey together, it fills me with deep emotions. Especially during the shooting of Paan Singh Tomar, we used to play cricket in the mornings and sing songs in the evening. Those memories are still with me, and one common bond we shared was our theatre background. We both had dedicated years to the theatre, making it one of our most cherished memories.)

The actor also spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput and how he was shocked after hearing his loss. The Kai Po Che actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise left the entire nation in shock. The late actor left an indelible mark in the hearts of audience with his vibrant presence and expectational work. Brijendra Kala shared his fond memories with him, “Maine unke sath MS Dhoni main Kaam kiya hain. Both zyda baat-cheet nhi hui thi humari. Mera ek chota sa role tha film main, par mujhe yaad ha vo boht passionate the apne kaam keliye. Unhone ne mujhe btaya tha ki vo ek romantic hero play karna chahte ha, aur is film main unhone vo kirdar bhi kiya ha.” (I had the opportunity to work with him in MS Dhoni. While my role in the film was quite small, I vividly remember the immense passion he had for his craft. Sushant also expressed his desire to play a romantic hero on-screen and he believed he could achieve it through this film.) The actor also revealed how MS Dhoni was a turning point in Sushant’s life and he truly did a tremendous job.

About Mandli

Mandali is touted to be based on the lives of Ramleela actors, both on and off stage. The film revolves around the exploitation of Ramleela’s play by incorporating obscene scenes in small towns for financial gain. Brijendra Kala will be playing the character of the librarian who is immersed in Ramleela’s plays. He remarked that the film will mirror the reality of our society that he has seen in real life. Helmed by director Rakesh Chaturvedi Om, the film stars Rajniesh Duggal, Aanchal Munjal, and Abhishek Duhan and set to release on October 27, 2023.

