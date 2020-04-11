British actor, Hilary Heath, best known for her role in horror film Withfinder General, lost her life due to the complications from coronavirus (COVID-19) at the age of 74. The news of her death was announced by her godson Alex Williams on Facebook. Also Read - Coronavirus: Can States Afford to Relax Lockdown? Here is a Reality Check

Taking to Facebook, Alex shared the long post and wrote, "We lost my wonderful Godmother Hilary Heath to Covid-19 last week. Hilary had many careers, starting out as a screen and stage actress in the 1960s and 1970s, and then re-inventing herself as a producer in the 1990s, making films like Nil by Mouth (Gary Oldman) and An Awfully Big Adventure (Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman). Her most remarkable re-invention came in her mid-60s, when she won a master's degree from Oxford in psychology and became an addiction counsellor, specialising in CBT. She worked at clinics all over the world, often for free, often with very deprived and distressed individuals, and she regarded this as her most valuable work by far. She was a force of nature, and I can't bear it that she is no longer with us." (sic)

Apart from acting, she has bankrolled films such as An Awfully Big Adventure (1995) and Gary Oldman’s Bil by Mouth (1997)

She is best known for her roles in films such as Witchfinder General (1968) and Wuthering Heights (1970). She was last seen in Jamaica Inn (2014).

She is survived by two children, Laura and Daniel.

