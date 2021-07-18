Los Angeles: Pop icon Britney Spears took to Instagram announcing that she will not perform on any stage till her father handles what she ‘wears, say, do or think.’Also Read - Free Britney Spears Campaign: Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey And Other Celebs Likely To Launch A Legal Fund

The Grammy winner shared a long post on Instagram announcing the same and added that she will rather do a live social media session from her living room and that she will not sign any deal. "I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit !!!!" she wrote.

Britney Spears also mentioned that conservatorship has 'killed her dreams' and that she is hopeful for a brighter future. "This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try!!!!" she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)



Spears has been under the conservatorship of her father James Spears since 2008. This means that since 2008 Britney’s father is controlling life choices and money-related decisions as well. He also has the right to make medical decisions and business deals. Britney is demanding an end to her conservatorship claiming that her privacy is being violated. The Grammy winner said that the caretakers of the conservatorship would violate her privacy and watch her change while she was naked.

While Britney Spears is fighting the battle to end conservatorship, several global celebrities including Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Mariah Carey have come forth to support her.