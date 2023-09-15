Britney Spears Dating Ex-housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz?

Home

Entertainment

Britney Spears Dating Former Housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz After Split With Sam Asghari?

Britney Spears Dating Former Housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz After Split With Sam Asghari?

Paul Richard Soliz has been allegedly charged with numerous misdemeanors in the past, including driving without a license and possession of a firearm.

Britney Spears dating Paul Richard Soliz? (Image Credits: Instagram)

Hold It Against Me singer Britney Spears has recently been making headlines for her separation from husband Sam Asghari. Now, if latest reports are to be believed, the Hollywood diva has found love again. As per Page Six sources, she has been dating her former housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz. According to a source in Entertainment Tonight, those close to the singer believe that her new love interest is not good for her, and that they do not support this relationship.

Trending Now

The source further alleged that Britney Spears likes Paul Richard Soliz as he makes her feel like he is her protector. This is something she finds comfort in. It might also be interesting to know that just a couple of weeks after Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears, she was seen hanging out with her former housekeeper.

You may like to read

Paul Richard Soliz’s Rap Sheet

Aside from being a housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz has also quite a rap sheet. Back in December 2020, he was arrested for possession of a firearm. He even served three months in jail for the same. Before this, in 2019, he was arrested for disturbing the peace by using offensive words. He was forced to spend two days in the Los Angeles County Jail, after which he was given probation and mandatory supervision for 36 months. Paul Richard Soliz was also found guilty of driving without a license in 2016.

Additionally, Paul Richard Soliz was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell back in 2004. He was sentenced to four years in state prison for the offense.

What Paul Richard Soliz Had To Say About Britney Spears

Paul Richard Soliz recently had a court date for an alleged probation violation. As the media caught up with him outside the courthouse, he told Us Weekly that Britney Spears is a phenomenal woman. He further revealed that the singer is a very good, and positive person.

On the other hand, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari who tied the knot in June 2022 recently filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, as per a BBC report. Now, only time will tell if the reports of Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz dating turn out to be true.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES