Los Angeles: Pop icon Britney Spears took to Twitter issuing a clarification on why she has deleted her Instagram account. The singer mentioned that she is taking a little break from social media and is celebrating her engagement with Sam Asghari.

Addressing the concerns which were being raised by fans after her Instagram account got deleted, Spears wrote, "Don't worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I'll be back soon."

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021



Earlier this week, Britney Spears announced her engagement with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. She took to Instagram flaunting her diamond ring with the word ‘lioness’ engraved on it. Britney and Sam had met for the first time in 2016 during a shoot for Britney’s music video.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears continues to fight against her conservatorship. Last month, Britney’s father, James Spears, who has been controlling his daughter’s matters since 2008 filed fresh documents in the court, informing that he will step down from his role as conservator. However, this does not mean a complete victory for the pop icon as the court document also added that James Spears will work with the court for a new conservatory.

However, the singer’s lawyer called this a major victory and said, “We are pleased that Mr Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed.”

Spears had been under the conservatorship of her father James Spears since 2008. This means that since 2008 Britney’s father was controlling life choices and money-related decisions as well. He also had the right to make medical decisions and business deals. Britney is demanding an end to her conservatorship claiming that her privacy is being violated. The Grammy winner said that the caretakers of the conservatorship would violate her privacy and watch her change while she was naked.