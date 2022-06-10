Full Bollywood show at Britney Spears’ wedding! The Hollywood pop sensation’s wedding with fiancé Sam Asghari at California was crashed by her former husband. Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Cameron Henderson said officers responded to a trespassing call after 2 p.m. Thursday. He says Britney Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander, was detained at the site of the ceremony.Also Read - Britney Spears Shares Video With Pasoori Playing in The Background, Fans Can't Keep Calm | Watch

Henderson says Alexander was arrested after officers noticed he had a warrant for his arrest in another county. Alexander went on his Instagram live when he approached the event security. In what appeared to be a mostly empty but decorated room, he told them Spears invited him.

"She's my first wife, my only wife," said Alexander, who was briefly married to Spears — his childhood friend — in 2014. Their marriage lasted only 55 hours.

“I’m her first husband,” he continued in the video. “I’m here to crash the wedding.” Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15.

The “Toxic” singer tied the knot with the fitness model after five years of dating. Britney Spears had a limited number of friends and family in attendance at her wedding, a group that didn’t include her sons, reported TMZ .

The pair hosted a ceremony in Los Angeles on June 9. On Thursday. The couple announced their engagement nearly nine months ago, after Asghari proposed with a four-carat diamond ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

The couple met on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. A representative for Spears did not immediately return a request for comment.

Authorities are still investigating the reported trespassing.

With inputs from AP