Los Angeles: In a big development in the pop icon Britney Spears' conservatorship case, her father, James Spears has announced that he will step down as her daughter's conservator.

James Spears, who have been controlling his daughter's matters since 2008 filed fresh documents in the court, informing that he will step down from his role as conservator. However, this does not mean a complete victory for the pop icon as the court document also adds that James Spears will work with the court for a new conservatory. "Even as Mr Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests…Mr Spears intends to work with the court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator," the documents filed by James Spears in the court added.

However, the singer's lawyer has called this a major victor. "We are pleased that Mr Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed," Britney's lawyer said.

James Spears' move comes almost a month after Britney announced that she will not perform on any stage till her father handles what she 'wears, say, do or think.' The Grammy winner had shared a long post on Instagram on July 18 and had announced that she will rather do a live social media session from her living room and that she will not sign any deal. "I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit !!!!" she had written.

Spears has been under the conservatorship of her father James Spears since 2008. This means that since 2008 Britney’s father was controlling life choices and money-related decisions as well. He also had the right to make medical decisions and business deals. Britney is demanding an end to her conservatorship claiming that her privacy is being violated. The Grammy winner said that the caretakers of the conservatorship would violate her privacy and watch her change while she was naked.