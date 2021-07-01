Los Angeles: A US judge has denied the request of international singer Britney Spears to end her conservatorship. As per a report in Variety, the court documents which were filed on Wednesday mentioned that “The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice.” Also Read - What is Free Britney Campaign, Why is Britney Spears Fighting Her Own Dad And How it Has United Fans - All You Need to Know

The court ruling has also stated that Britney Spears is “substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence.” Also Read - Britney Spears Says She Was Fully Drugged by Father, Asks to End Conservatorship

The ruling comes after Britney’s father filed a response in the court stating that he is concerned about his daughter and that he loves her a lot. Also Read - 'Free Britney Spears': Over 1 Lakh Fans Sign Petition Demanding Removal of Conservatorship From 'Princess of Pop'

Pop singer Britney Spears has been fighting her legal battle demanding an end to her conservatorship. Spears has been under the conservatorship of her father James Spears since 2008. This means that since 2008 Britney’s father is controlling life choices and money-related decisions as well. He also has the right to make medical decisions and business deals.

Britney is demanding an end to her conservatorship claiming that her privacy is being violated. Last week, in her 24-minute testimony, Spears told a US Court judge that she has been drugged, compelled to work against her will, and prevented from removing her birth control device over the past 13 years. The Grammy winner said that the caretakers of the conservatorship would violate her privacy and watch her change while she was naked.

The court’s decision is a setback for all those who supported #FreeBritney Campaign. Britney’s legal fight had grabbed headlines across the world with people coming in support of her and asking to end the conservatorship. While some people claim that it is toxic, others say that conservatorship is an act of slavery.