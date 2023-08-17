Home

Britney Spears To Divorce Husband Sam Asghari? Deets Inside

According to reports, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got into a huge fight, following which the latter moved out and started living in his own place.

Britney Spears headed for a divorce.

All is not well between Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari. If reports are to be believed, the couple has separated after allegations of the singer cheating surfaced. According to sources close to the duo, Sam Asghari recently confronted Britney Spears over rumours that she cheated on him. While it is not known yet if these rumours have any basis or not, the model-actor seems to believe it. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari reportedly got into a huge fight, after which the latter moved out to live in a place of his own.

TMZ reported earlier that the couple has been facing trouble for months, and Sam Asghari was not even sleeping at their house most of the time. Going by the sources, the singer got physical with her husband during their fights. Britney Spears reportedly has a prenup which protects her assets. However, it is believed that this marriage will come to an end with Britney Spears writing a check for Sam Asghari to settle things.

Britney Spears behaviour is known to be erratic at times, and it was assumed that her husband was over it. Sam Asghari has even publicly defended the singer from critics, but privately, he is reported to have been frustrated.

How did they meet?

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari started dating back in 2016, after he got a gig in one of the singer’s music videos. Ever since then, these two were practically inseparable. Meanwhile, during the #FreeBritney movement, he was seen supporting Brit’s fans.

Britney Spears was unable to contain her excitement when Sam Asghari popped the big question back in September 2021. The singer used social media to share pictures and videos of her ring with the fans.

These two finally tied the knot in a small private ceremony at their Thousand Oaks house. Although the ceremony was not free from drama due to one of her exes, the wedding went without a hitch.

While the divorce papers have not been filed till now, according to the sources it should happen soon enough. Neither Britney Spears nor Sam Asghari has commented on the reports till now.

