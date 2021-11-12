Los Angeles: After a long wait, the Los Angeles court is today likely to decide whether to terminate the conservatorship over pop-icon Britney Spears or not. The major hearing comes months after the court suspended Britney’s father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that has controlled the pop singer’s life and estate for 13 years. According to a report in Associated Press, Jodi Montgomery, the conservator who oversees the singer’s life and medical decisions, has developed a care plan with her therapists and doctors to guide her through the end of the conservatorship and its aftermath.Also Read - Britney Spears' Father Jamie Spears Suspended From Daughter's Conservatorship After 13 Years

It is likely that Judge Brenda Penny will dissolve the legal arrangement. Britney Spears' attorney, her parents, and the court appointees, who control the conservatorship all publicly support termination.

This is also a big day for those who have been supporting #FreeBritney campaign. As the major hearing is scheduled to take place today (on Friday), a large number of Britney's supporters are likely to gather outside the court premises. During the last hearing as well, Britney's fans held a rally outside the court where they sang her classic songs. However, it is not yet known if Spears will take part in the hearing or not.