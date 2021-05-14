Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla fans are in complete awe after the release of Broken But Beautiful Season 3 trailer. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, this web series is an intense love story and depicts heartbreak as well. The trailer depicts Sidharth further’s character Agastya who is ‘fiery, passionate and wilful’. In the trailer, Agastya can be heard saying, “Love is a glamourised four-letter word for self-inflicted pain.” While Rumi says that she has ”chased love relentlessly all her life only to realise that what you may want may not be what you need.” What follows is a story of pain, heartbreaks and a broken love story. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Asks Shehnaaz Gill For Work, Pulls Her Leg in New Tweet

While people are loving the trailer of the show, what is already winning hearts on the internet is ‘Kabir Singh’ version of the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Yes, social media is flooded with fans comparing Sidharth Shukla to Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. Heartbroken, addiction to smoking and alcohol is what making fans compare Sidharth Shukla’s character to Kabir Singh. Also Read - Parth Samthaan Breaks Silence on Kasautii Zindagii Kay Going Off-Air Because of His Exit, Says 'Apologised to Ekta'

#SidharthShukla #SidNaaz #BrokenButBeautiful3 #AgastyaRao Maa kasam I am never getting over this scene This literally gave me goosebumps This is Sidharth at its best pic.twitter.com/G0qpV7sblS — Amarjit #BBB3 (@asaikhom1) May 14, 2021

@sidharth_shukla #AgastyaRao will be as iconic as

kabir singh or dabang

or any other characterr

fierce,strong,outspoke but still soft hearted ,loving possesive boy#BrokenButBeautiful3 has given our

ACTOR @sidharth_shukla back

after almost 3 yrs

but u make it worth pic.twitter.com/m4YsRqiTfC — Tina Kapoor (@tinakap43836675) May 14, 2021

Watch the teaser here:

While Sidharth Shukla is known for Bigg Boss 13, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, Broken But Beautiful 3 will mark his digital debut. The show also features Sonia Rathee and will be launched on ALTBalaji on May 29. It will also later stream on MX Player.