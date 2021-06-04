Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla will be seen as a special guest in the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3. He will grace the sets of the show to promote his OTT debut series Broken But Beautiful 3. While the episode will be streamed this weekend, Sidharth Shukla’s picture with the show’s judge Tushar Kalia is now going viral on social media. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit is a Summer Dream in Rs 72,500 Lehenga With The Most Stunning Shade of Blue Ever

Tushar Kalia took to social media sharing a picture with Sidharth Shukla. Sharing the photos, Tushar wrote, “On public demand. Are you guys excited for this (sic)???” In the picture, Sidharth is wearing a black shirt and trousers with a pair of shiny black shoes. He also adds a white untied bow to his look. Tushar too looks charming in a white formal shirt and black trousers. Also Read - Monalisa – Sidharth Shukla’s Hot Chemistry in Old Video Grooving to ‘Resham Ka Rumaal’ Goes Viral

Soon after Tushar shared the picture, several of Sidharth Shukla’s fans took to social media sharing the same and expressing their excitement for the episode. while one of his fans wrote, ”How hot and dashing is #SidharthShukla looking. can’t wait to watch him in DanceDeewane,” another social media user shared the picture and wrote, ”Dil thaam k baithiye kyuki iss weekend #DanceDeewane k manch per chaar chaand lagane aa rahe hai @sidharth_shukla.”

Dil thaam k baithiye kyuki iss weekend #DanceDeewane k manch per chaar chaand lagane aa rahe hai @sidharth_shukla only on @ColorsTV Finally TRP King is back to his professional home for an episode ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/Vn8DU48P6Y — Hussain (@IamHussain1990) June 3, 2021

Dance Deewane 3 is a dance reality show and is hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show is judged by Madhuri Dixit along with choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

Meanwhile, Sidharth’s OTT debut Broken But Beautiful 3 already winning hearts. The show has gained a positive response from both, critics and the audience. It is a story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai (played by Sonia Rathee) and depicts how they are different from each other but could not prevent falling in love. What follows is love and heartbreak.