Home

Entertainment

Brown Munde in The House! Kareena Kapoor Invites AP Dhillon to Make Bestie Amrita’s Birthday Party Special – Watch Video

Brown Munde in The House! Kareena Kapoor Invites AP Dhillon to Make Bestie Amrita’s Birthday Party Special – Watch Video

Eh Munde Pagal Ne Saare! Kareena Kapoor Khan Invites AP Dhillon For Best Friend Amrita Arora’s Birthday Party, See Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan has proved every time that she can do anything for her friends. Last night, Bebo hosted a birthday bash for best friend Amrita Arora and surprised her with her favorite Punjabi singer-rapper AP Dhillon. Kareena decorated the house with metallic balloons, flowers and also invited Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Dolly Sidhwani, etc.

For the bash, Kareena looked hot in a black tank top with a large cross around the neck. The birthday girl wore a black dress and her sister was seen in a sexy Mugler black bodysuit with Gucci beige logo pants. Karisma Kapoor was also spotted in a red printed outfit outside Kareena’s home. AP looked dapper in the coolest white shorts and shirt.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a glimpse of the birthday party. She was seen posing with AP Dhillom, Amrita, Malaika and Ritesh.

AP Dhillon gets trolled for showing attitude to paps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Punjabi singer-rapper AP Dhillon has been massively trolled for his attitude towards the paparazzi stationed outside Kareena Kapoor’s house. The Excuses singer was spotted entering the birthday party. When paps asked him to pose, he started making faces. In the comment section, one of the users wrote, “Char din ke star itna bhav. Mana kuch hits diye hi but itna tantrum to hmre legendary Singer mai b nhi”. Another said, “I dont know who is he but i noticed he is with so much attitude.kya chaand s aya hai?😂”