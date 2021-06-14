South Korea: BTS hosted the first day of the much-awaited 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, leaving fans in complete awe. Group members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together and performed their ‘dynamic’ hit tracks. The first day of the mega event, which concluded on Sunday had BTS boys performing their latest track Butter as well among other songs. Also Read - Not a Fan? Kim Jong Un Calls K-Pop a 'Vicious Cancer', Threatens to Execute or Jail North Koreans Listening to It!

It is needless to say that the K-pop septet received immense love from ARMY members across the world. However, there’s one thing that caught everyone’s attention – and it was Jungkook’s tattoos. Also Read - It's BTS' 8th Birthday And ARMY Cannot Keep Calm: You Make World A Better Place

Jungkook surprised his fans wearing a short-sleeved shirt on the stage, which made his fans notice his tattoos. ARMY members were left impressed who then took to social media sharing their love for Jungkook’s tattoos. ”This is Jungkook outfit on day one. What If Jungkook wears sleeveless later, jeez I’m gonna dig my grave right there at that time,” one of the Jungkook fans wrote. Another ARMY member took to Twitter posting Jungkook’s picture and wrote, ”day 1: short-sleeved Jungkook Hot face. day 2: sleeveless jungkookRed question mark ornamentSmirking face” and dropped a fire emoji. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook Is The King of Savage Replies - Here's Proof

Jungkook finally showed his tattoos

NOW I CAN DIE PEACEFULLY ❤️#jungkook #bts pic.twitter.com/uOsxM3GlB6 — Shruti Tariyal (@TariyalShruti) June 14, 2021

i refused to move on from this jungkook. pic.twitter.com/ksj6sCyHCc — tushi⁷ BTS DAY (@jimnsangeI) June 13, 2021

This is jungkook outfit on day one. What If jungkook wears sleeveless later, jeez i’m gonna dig my grave right there at that time. pic.twitter.com/Bmn34ge4zH — ⁷ ⟭⟬ (@onlysjungkook) June 14, 2021

Apart from this, Jimin and Jungkook stunned their fans also with their lip-piercing and eyebrow-piercing look respectively.

Meanwhile, the second day’s concert (i.e on June 14) is titled as World Tour Version and there are speculations that it will include some of BTS’ foreign-language songs. Are you excited for BTS concert day 2?